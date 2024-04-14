Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu

    The Vishukani darshan at Guruvayur temple occurred from 2:42 am to 3:42 am, with Shanti Pallissery Madhusudhanan Namboothiri presenting the Kani to Guruvayoorappan through the Srilaka door.
     

    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Vishu today evokes memories of prosperity and agricultural abundance. Malayalees worldwide celebrate Vishu by preparing everything necessary to create a prosperous sight and extend a helping hand to others. Each equinox serves as a reminder of past agricultural prosperity and instills hope for brighter days ahead.

    Vishu 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Golden marigolds adorn an overflowing chandelier, symbolizing prosperity, while cucumbers and fruits remind us of agricultural abundance in Uruli. This auspicious Vishukani sight promises prosperity for the entire year. Following the Vishukani viewing, it's time for Kaineetam, a blessing bestowed by elders of the family, followed by a feast featuring local delicacies. The celebrations include bursting firecrackers and lighting flowers, marking the transition of the Sun from Pisces to Aries. Vishu is also a time for farmers in Kerala to prepare for the next year's crops.

    A large crowd of devotees gathered in Guruvayur to seek the darshan of Lord Krishna during Vishupulari. The Vishukani darshan took place from 2:42 am to 3:42 am, followed by Shanti Pallissery Madhusudhanan Namboothiri entering the Srilaka door to present the Kani to Guruvayurappan. Subsequently, the Srilaka door was opened for devotees, and the namaskara mandapam was adorned with the auspicious Vishukani setup.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Vishu greetings to the people of Kerala. 

    Taking to X, he wrote, " Praying for an excellent year ahead marked by success, happiness and wonderful health. May all your aspirations be fulfilled in this year."
     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
