    Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala and by the Malayali community worldwide, marking the beginning of the new year in the Malayalam calendar. This year, Vishu is being celebrated on April 14.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

    Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala and by the Malayali community around the world. It marks the beginning of the new year according to the Malayalam calendar, typically falling in April. Vishu is a day of renewal, prosperity, and hope, symbolizing the sun's transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). The festival is characterized by various customs and rituals, including the Vishu Kani, a ceremonial arrangement of auspicious items displayed early in the morning to bring good fortune for the year ahead. Other traditions include Vishu Sadhya, a grand feast featuring a variety of delicious dishes, and the giving of Vishu Kaineettam, monetary gifts to younger members of the family. 

    Here are some Vishu wishes and messages you can share with your loved ones:

    "Wishing you and your family a joyous Vishu filled with prosperity, happiness, and success! Happy Vishu!"

    "May this Vishu bring you new beginnings and abundant blessings. Have a wonderful year ahead! Happy Vishu!"

    "On this auspicious day of Vishu, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones!"

    "May the divine blessings of Lord Krishna fill your home with happiness and joy. Wishing you a blessed Vishu!"

    "As the sun starts its journey, may your life also shine brightly with hope and positivity. Happy Vishu!"

    "Let's welcome the New Year with a heart full of gratitude and love. Happy Vishu to you and your family!"

    "May the festival of Vishu bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to your home. Wishing you a Happy Vishu!"

    "Sending you warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Vishu. May this festival fill your life with happiness and success!"

    "As you celebrate Vishu with your loved ones, may you be surrounded by laughter, love, and blessings. Happy Vishu!"

    "May the Vishu Kani bring you good fortune and blessings for the year ahead. Happy Vishu to you and your family!"

     

    Vishu wishes for WhatsApp and Facebook:

    "Wishing you a Vishu filled with love, laughter, and new beginnings. May this year be as bright as the Vishu Kani! Happy Vishu!"

    "May the melody of Vishu fill your life with harmony and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Vishu!"

    "On this auspicious day of Vishu, may you be blessed with peace, happiness, and success. Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones!"

    "As you celebrate Vishu with traditional fervor and joy, may it bring new aspirations and opportunities your way. Happy Vishu!"

    "May the Vishu Kani illuminate your life with hope and positivity. Wishing you a blessed Vishu and a prosperous year ahead!"

    "Sending you heartfelt wishes for a Vishu filled with abundant blessings, joy, and prosperity. Happy Vishu!"

    "May the colors and lights of Vishu fill your home with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous Vishu celebration!"

    "As you welcome Vishu with open arms, may it bring new hopes and dreams for a brighter future. Happy Vishu!"

    "May the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu bring peace and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a blessed Vishu!"

    "On this auspicious occasion of Vishu, may you be blessed with success, happiness, and good health. Happy Vishu to you and your family!"
     

     

