Thiruvananthapuram: A holiday has been declared in Kerala for Thaipongal, the main festival of Tamil Nadu. A local holiday has been announced for 6 districts of the state on Thursday, January 15. The holiday applies to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts. This is a holiday as per the official calendar of the state government. Tamil Nadu has announced a long holiday for Pongal. All schools in the state will be closed from January 10 to 16. A holiday was initially declared until the 15th. Following strong demand, the holiday was extended by one more day. Along with Tamil Nadu, Telangana has also announced a similar long holiday for Pongal. Schools in these places will reopen on January 17 after the Pongal holidays.

Pongal, the Festival of Prosperity

Thaipongal is the most important harvest festival in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. This festival is celebrated on the first day of the 'Thai' month, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar. This day is also a tribute to nature, the Sun God, and agriculture. The word Pongal means to boil over or overflow. When the dish, prepared in an earthen pot with new rice, milk, and jaggery, boils over, family members excitedly shout "Pongalo Pongal." This is considered a symbol of upcoming prosperity and happiness. The Pongal celebrations last for four days. It's a day for burning old items and cleaning the house and surroundings for a new beginning. The main celebration involves preparing Pongal in the courtyard as a thanksgiving to the Sun God. It's also a day to worship the cattle that help farmers in agriculture. On that day, they are bathed, painted, and decorated. The day for visiting relatives and friends and spending time together is celebrated as Kaanum Pongal.