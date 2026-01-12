Pongal 2026: Delicious and Easy Sweet & Snack Recipes to Celebrate the Festival
Pongal Sweets and Snacks Recipes: Make your Pongal celebration extra special with these quick and delicious sweets and snacks. Ready in minutes, they add double the festive joy and flavor to your feast.
Instant Snacks Idea
Pongal celebrates harvest, joy, and flavor. For a twist on tradition, try these quick and easy instant sweets and snacks. They’re simple to make, delicious, and perfect for adding festive fun to your celebrations.
Instant Jaggery Coconut Ladoo
Jaggery is a Pongal essential! Quickly make these coconut ladoos by roasting coconut, mixing in melted jaggery and a hint of cardamom. Let the mixture cool slightly, then shape into bite-sized balls. Healthy, sweet, and loved by kids, these ladoos make a perfect festive treat in minutes.
Instant Sesame-Jaggery Rolls
Sesame is a Pongal must-have! Combine ground roasted sesame with jaggery syrup, coconut, and dry fruits. Spread the mixture thin, roll it up, and let it set. These tasty sesame rolls are sweet, crunchy, and festive—and the best part? They stay fresh for days, perfect for celebrations.
Rava Pongal Fusion Sweet Cups
Give classic semolina a fun twist with these semolina cups. Roast rava in ghee, then mix with milk, jaggery, and dry fruits. Pour into small cups and set. These delightful treats offer a modern take on traditional flavors, perfect for adding a festive touch to your Pongal celebrations.
Banana Sugar Chips (Sweet Snack)
Slice bananas thinly and lightly fry them until crisp. Sprinkle with sugar or jaggery powder for a delightful sweet snack. Perfect to enjoy with tea, this easy treat adds a tasty and fun twist to your Pongal celebrations.
