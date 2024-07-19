Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Cyber fraud cases on rise in Thiruvananthapuram; Residents lose Rs 35 crore in 6 months

    Thiruvananthapuram has experienced a significant rise in cybercrime, with losses amounting to Rs 35 crore in just six months. In response, DCP P Nithin Raj has vowed to intensify efforts against online fraud.

    Kerala: Cyber fraud cases on rise in Thiruvananthapuram; Residents lose Rs 35 crore in 6 months anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city has witnessed a drastic rise in cybercrime, with losses totaling Rs 35 crore in just six months. In response, DCP P Nithin Raj has pledged to ramp up efforts to combat online fraud.  High-ranking officials and individuals with advanced degrees have fallen prey to sophisticated scams, suffering significant financial losses.

    Also Read: Kerala: Kozhikode resident loses Rs 1.5 crore in 'Digital Arrest' scam

    Investigations revealed that the illicit funds were being funneled into overseas accounts, with a staggering Rs 27 crores swindled through a bogus digital share market scheme. As of last month, authorities had registered 122 cases, with some fraudsters even posing as job recruiters to deceive victims.

    In the past six months, seven instances of online fraud have resulted in losses of approximately Rs 3 crores, with enforcement officers being impersonated in these scams. Moreover, a total of 163 FIRs have been filed, with victims suffering collective losses of over Rs 33 lakhs. Notably, these scams typically target individuals with substantial funds in their bank accounts, making them vulnerable to these malicious activities.

    The police have cautioned the public to exercise extreme caution when receiving unsolicited messages promising unusually high returns, fake customer support, loan offers, lottery wins, or prize notifications, particularly in the share market. Despite these warnings, fraud cases continue to rise, with scammers now impersonating officers from reputable agencies like CBI, NCB, and state police departments to deceive victims. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Lorry driver from Kerala feared missing in landslide in Shirur national highway anr

    Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts; Holiday for schools in 5 districts today july 19 2024 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts; Holiday for schools in 5 districts today

    Kerala: Three teenage girls go missing from Aluva orphanage; probe begins anr

    Kerala: Three teenage girls go missing from Aluva orphanage; probe begins

    Kerala: Kozhikode resident loses Rs 1 point 5 crore in 'Digital Arrest' scam anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode resident loses Rs 1.5 crore in 'Digital Arrest' scam

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-531 July 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    What is special about Rs 2 crore watches Ambani gifted to 20 guests? RKK

    What is special about Rs 2 crore watches Ambani gifted to 20 guests?

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 19 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold drops again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 19: Rate of 8 gm gold drops again; Check

    Nagendran Honeymoons REVIEW: Should you watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's film on Hotstar? Read THIS RBA

    Nagendran's Honeymoons REVIEW: Should you watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's film on Hotstar? Read THIS

    No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways gcw

    No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways

    Infosys to Tech Mahindra: Stocks to watch on July 19 RKK

    Infosys to Tech Mahindra: Stocks to watch on July 19

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon