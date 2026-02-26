A Class 12 student from Uttarakhand's Tehri is missing after drowning in the Alaknanda River. She had left home after an argument and walked six kilometres before reaching the bridge. Witnesses saw her struggle in strong currents before disappearing.

A 17-year-old schoolgirl from Tehri district in Uttarakhand is missing after she jumped into Alaknanda River near Devprayag. Police and SDRF teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. So far, there is no trace of the girl. Officials are continuing search efforts in the fast-flowing river. A video showing the girl drowning in the river while onlookers watch helplessly has gone viral.

She left home after argument

According to police, as quoted by ETV Bharat report the girl had an argument with her family on Wednesday morning. Hurt by the dispute, she left home without informing anyone. She walked about six kilometres from her village in Hindolakhal Patti to Devprayag. She was a 12th standard student at a government school.

Witnesses said the girl was standing on Todeshwar bridge near the confluence. Shortly after, she was seen drowning in the river. People present at the site could not reach her in time because of the distance and strong current. She was seen struggling in the water before disappearing from sight.

Rescue and investigation

After the incident, panic spread among people at the scene. Police were informed immediately. Local police, SDRF and water police teams began a search operation in the river. Authorities are questioning family members and conducting a detailed inquiry into the case.

Viral video and public reaction

A video claimed to be from Devprayag is widely circulating on social media. It shows people standing on the riverbank and recording the incident. Some users criticised bystanders for not jumping in to help. Others said strong mountain river currents make rescue extremely risky without proper training or swimming skills. Many stressed that only trained rescuers could safely attempt such a rescue.