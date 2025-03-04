Kerala: CPI(M) to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in state committee and Politburo

The CPM has decided to exempt Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the party's age limit rule, allowing him to remain in the State Committee and Politburo. Senior leader E.P. Jayarajan is also expected to continue in the Central Committee.

According to party sources, the CPM convention has a rule stating that members who turn 75 during the session should step down. However, E.P. Jayarajan is likely to continue in the Central Committee for the time being.

Currently, Kerala is the only state where the CPM holds power, making its governance crucial for the party at the national level. Given that regaining power in West Bengal remains a distant possibility, leaders from Kerala are expected to receive greater consideration within the party's national framework.

Top central leaders will attend the state conference, including Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale, and B.V. Raghavulu. Among them, Ashok Dhawale and B.V. Raghavulu are being considered for the next party secretary position. The Politburo members from Kerala include Pinarayi Vijayan, A. Vijayaraghavan, M.A. Baby, and M.V. Govindan. Central Committee members Viju Krishnan and A.R. Sindhu will also be present. Sources suggest that M.V. Govindan will continue as the CPM Kerala State Secretary.

