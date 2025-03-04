Kerala: CPI(M) to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in state committee and Politburo

The CPM has decided to exempt Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the party's age limit rule, allowing him to remain in the State Committee and Politburo. Senior leader E.P. Jayarajan is also expected to continue in the Central Committee.

Kerala: CPI(M) to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in state committee and Politburo anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has reportedly decided to grant an exemption to Kerala Chief Minister and senior leader Pinarayi Vijayan from the party's age limit rule. Sources indicate that the age restriction will not apply to Vijayan in the State Committee or the Politburo. Similarly, senior leader E.P. Jayarajan from Kannur is expected to retain his position in the Central Committee.

According to party sources, the CPM convention has a rule stating that members who turn 75 during the session should step down. However, E.P. Jayarajan is likely to continue in the Central Committee for the time being.

Currently, Kerala is the only state where the CPM holds power, making its governance crucial for the party at the national level. Given that regaining power in West Bengal remains a distant possibility, leaders from Kerala are expected to receive greater consideration within the party's national framework.

Top central leaders will attend the state conference, including Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale, and B.V. Raghavulu. Among them, Ashok Dhawale and B.V. Raghavulu are being considered for the next party secretary position. The Politburo members from Kerala include Pinarayi Vijayan, A. Vijayaraghavan, M.A. Baby, and M.V. Govindan. Central Committee members Viju Krishnan and A.R. Sindhu will also be present. Sources suggest that M.V. Govindan will continue as the CPM Kerala State Secretary.

"Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thamarassery Shahabas murder case: One more student arrested, total accused now six anr

Thamarassery Shahabas murder case: One more student arrested, total accused now six

"Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration dmn

"Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration

Kerala: 17-year-old student found hanging at home in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of exams, suicide note recovered dmn

Kerala: Class 12 student found hanging at home in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of exams, suicide note recovered

Kerala man's death in Jordan: Biju Jalas denies role as agent, claims money was for travel arrangements anr

Kerala man's death in Jordan: Biju Jalas denies role as agent, claims money was for travel arrangements

Kerala: 'Mr Chief Minister...' Ramesh Chennithala's remark sparks tension in Assembly; CM Pinarayi Vijayan reacts sharply anr

Kerala: 'Mr Chief Minister...' Ramesh Chennithala's remark sparks tension in Assembly; CM reacts sharply

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon