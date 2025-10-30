The Thodupuzha Additional District Court has sentenced Hameed to death for the mass murder of four family members in Cheenikuzhi. He was found guilty of killing his son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters by setting them on fire.

Idukki: The Thodupuzha Additional District Court has sentenced Hameed, the prime accused in the Cheenikuzhi mass murder case, to death for killing four members of his own family. The court also imposed a ten-year prison term and a fine of five lakh rupees.

The verdict follows the court’s earlier decision that found Hameed guilty of multiple counts of murder. After hearing the final arguments, the court delivered its sentence on Thursday, declaring the case among the most heinous crimes in the region’s history.

Gruesome Family Tragedy

According to the prosecution, Hameed murdered his son Muhammed Faisal, daughter-in-law Sheeba, and their two young daughters, Mehrin and Asna, by setting them on fire. The horrific incident took place on March 18, 2022, in Cheenikuzhi, Idukki. Investigators revealed that a family dispute and ongoing property-related conflicts were the primary motives behind the crime.

On the day of the murder, Hameed locked the bedroom from outside, emptied the home’s water tank to prevent any rescue attempt, and threw petrol-filled bottles into the room through the window before setting them alight. The fire spread rapidly, leaving the victims with no chance of escape. Despite immediate efforts by neighbors who rushed to the scene, all four perished in the flames.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

During the trial, Hameed claimed poor health and respiratory issues in his defense. However, the prosecution argued strongly for the death sentence, emphasizing the brutality of the act and the fact that two innocent children were among the victims. Prosecutors said the crime had “shocked the conscience of society,” warranting the maximum penalty.

The defense urged the court to consider the accused’s age and health issues as mitigating factors. After reviewing testimonies from 71 witnesses, including several eyewitnesses, the court found the evidence overwhelmingly in favor of the prosecution and upheld the charge of deliberate and premeditated murder.