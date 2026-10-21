Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: VD Satheesan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Discusses Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Romantic Comedy; Here Is What He Has to Say About It

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has grossed over Rs 325 crore globally to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, has gained another fan in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan. In a passionate review, Satheesan stated the film starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju reminded him of his youth, with its depiction of rural life, common interactions, and the warmth of romance.

The film had such an impact on him that he violated his typical habit of not writing appreciation notes after seeing films and instead shared his opinions on social media. Satheesan mentioned that his busy schedule has disrupted his monthly practice of seeing at least one film.

After a lengthy hiatus, he saw Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in one sitting with his daughter and her friend. The experience left him completely revitalised.

“What makes the film different is its treatment. Not once did I feel bored. I could instantly connect with it because it reminded me of my younger days,” he wrote on Instagram.Recalling the film's portrayal of rural life, he emphasised the villages, their inhabitants, everyday encounters, affection, and romance that kept the plot interesting. He also questioned why he had waited so long to see the film after finishing it.

The Chief Minister also lauded the ensemble cast, adding that even characters with only one or two scenes made an effect. The picture made him chuckle and, at times, reduced him to tears.

“It made me laugh heartily and, at times, moved me to sadness. I enjoyed it from beginning to end. This film is a complete team effort,” he said.

Satheesan stated that sending an appreciation message after viewing a film was rare for him, but Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had left him feeling so rejuvenated that he wanted to share his emotions openly.

He also stated that he phoned director Girish AD and actor Sangeeth Prathap (who played Nivin Pauly's brother in the film) to congratulate them. He could not reach the key performers, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, via phone.

Among the performers who captured his heart was Glikson, whom he mentioned fondly in his article. "In addition to them, Glikson captured my heart. "Poor Glikson!" he remarked, concluding by applauding everyone who worked on the project.

The cast and crew of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit expressed their gratitude in the comments area.

About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy directed and written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. It concerns Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and reconnects with her previous love, Justin Davis (Nivin Pauly). Their romance, which blossoms from a shared love of music, faces obstacles because of their age gap and family disapproval. When they meet again, they must face their history and decide whether to give their romance another shot.

Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Bindu Panicker, and Parvathy Ayyappadas all play important parts in the film. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios and related banners, the film features cinematography by Ajmal Sabu, editing by Akash Joseph Varghese, and music by Vishnu Vijay.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which was released during the Onam season, became an unprecedented box-office triumph, grossing more over Rs 325 crore globally.