An 18-year-old man was arrested in Kerala's Kottayam district after driving a rented SUV recklessly for eight kilometres and ramming over a dozen vehicles. The driver, suspected to be under the influence, continued driving even after a front tyre burst and caused sparks. Locals eventually intercepted the vehicle and handed him over to the police.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he drove a rented SUV at high speed for nearly eight kilometres in Keralam's Kottayam district on Tuesday evening, ramming more than a dozen vehicles even after one of its front tyres burst. Before calling the police, locals pursued and stopped the Toyota Innova. Gokul has been recognized as the driver.

The incident occurs in the midst of popular indignation over a string of recent teen-related deadly incidents, including one in which a youngster reportedly crashed a car while inebriated and another in which a minor allegedly drove a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police told news agency PTI that Gokul had hired the car from Thiruvalla and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs, though this was yet to be confirmed.

At Mundukotta in Paippad, the automobile struck a scooter driven by 21-year-old Nanditha as it was traveling towards Changanassery. After working at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, she was on her way home.

Nanditha was brought to a private hospital in Thiruvalla after suffering severe injuries to her hands and legs. The driver allegedly continued driving through Thrikodithanam in the direction of Thengana without stopping. According to authorities, the driver crashed into six more cars at Kannottu.

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One of the car's front tyres had popped by that point. Sparks flew when the damaged tire brushed the road, but the car kept going. The series of crashes apparently caused damage to over a dozen vehicles.

Eventually, locals pulled the car over and called Thrikodithanam police, who arrived and arrested Gokul. For a lengthy amount of time, the incident also resulted in severe traffic congestion in the neighborhood.

Similar Incidents Reported

Concerns about a string of careless driving events involving young drivers in Kerala are raised by this episode. A Mercedes-Benz and a Mini Cooper were apparently involved in two recent incidents, one involving a youngster in Cheranalloor and another involving a 19-year-old guy in Nedumbassery.

In the most recent instance, the 18-year-old was taken into custody by the police after the rental automobile allegedly traveled about eight kilometers, struck over a dozen cars, and kept going in spite of a burst tire.