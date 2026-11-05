A woman arriving from Dubai at Kerala's Calicut International Airport staged her own kidnapping to steal 18 sovereigns of smuggled gold. The complex plot unravelled after a dramatic 12-kilometer police chase caught on CCTV, leading to the arrest of the woman and her accomplices.

A dramatic gold-smuggling plan in which a lady fabricated her own kidnapping to smuggle the gold she had brought from Dubai has come to light during a dramatic 12-kilometer police pursuit near Kerala's Calicut International Airport. A Maruti Baleno is seen making a valiant attempt to flee despite being surrounded by a police jeep in CCTV footage of the fast-moving chase. The automobile abruptly reverses and eludes the police in a spectacular scene, but it is eventually stopped and its passengers are taken into custody.

What at first seemed like an abduction turned revealed to be a complex plot, purportedly orchestrated by the putative victim. According to investigators, Thalassery native Priyanka had arrived from Dubai carrying approximately 18 sovereigns of gold, which she was supposed to hand over to Jabir, a Mattannur native waiting outside the airport. Instead, police say, Priyanka conspired with three Kannur natives, Sreelal, Prince and Subith, to stage her own abduction and divert the smuggled gold.

The entire operation was plotted by Priyanka, who gave Sreelal instructions to drive a car to the airport with her husband and kids inside, according to investigators. Police suspect she deliberately used her unsuspecting family as a cover to execute the gold theft.

The plan unravelled around 11 am when the Karipur Airport Station House Officer, who was investigating gold-smuggling cases near the airport, noticed a man desperately running behind the blue Baleno as it sped away after picking up Priyanka.

The officer immediately began a pursuit after suspecting a kidnapping, which lasted for almost 12 kilometers in the direction of Pulikkal Andiyorkunnu.

When the Baleno abruptly turned around and fled despite being surrounded by the police jeep, the pursuit took a dramatic turn. The escape was short-lived, though, as the car was finally stopped by authorities. The man seen chasing the car on foot was subsequently identified as Jabir, the intended recipient of the smuggled gold. He was also arrested.

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Police have clearly ruled out Priyanka's husband's involvement, claiming he had no knowledge of the faked kidnapping or the smuggling conspiracy. His and the kids' attendance, according to investigators, was meant to make the procedure seem like a typical family vacation.

Sreelal, Prince, and Subith, the three Kannur residents who were arrested, are allegedly charged in multiple other criminal offenses. In order to determine who funded the gold shipment, look into any connections with customs officials, and determine whether a bigger smuggling network was involved, police are now stepping up their probe.