Fake posters claiming government employees will be excluded from the Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme are going viral on social media for the last four to five days. Transport Minister filed a police complaint.

Thiruvananthapuram: The office of Transport Minister C P John has lodged a complaint with the police regarding false news on social media about free travel for women in KSRTC buses being made based on their income. The complaint was submitted by M P Saju, the ministers private secretary, to State Police Chief Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar. For the last four to five days posters have been going viral on Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp which claim government employees will be entirely removed from the Priyadarshini scheme and a special Priyadarshini card will be introduced. The office have provided the police with the account details of those posting the posters.

False News

The complaint states that some accounts have been posting these posters to conduct opinion polls. These accounts have also posted vulgar remarks about the UDF government, Chief Minister and Transport Minister. This has prompted the complaint to request strict action to be taken against these individuals according to sections 353, 356 and 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Transport Minister C P John has requested the public to refute these false claims. Women and transgender persons will continue to receive free travel in KSRTC ordinary buses.