user
user

Empuraan star Mohanlal's Sabarimala visit: Why actor performed special ritual for Mammootty (WATCH)

Malayalam actor Mohanlal visited the Sabarimala Temple before the premiere of his film Empuraan and prayed for his closest friend, Mammootty. This act drew attention amid speculations of the latter's colon cancer diagnosis.

Empuraan star Mohanlal seeks blessing at Sabarimala Temple ahead of his NEXT film release RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Malayalam actor Mohanlal visited the Sabarimala Temple on Tuesday ahead of the release of his film, Empuraan. While at it, he also offered prayers for his best friend, actor Mammootty. This gesture grabbed eyeballs as it came amid rumours of the latter being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Mohanlal at Sabarimala Temple

On Tuesday, Mohanlal was seen reaching Sabarimala Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappan. While at it, he even trekked to the holy shrine and interacted with the locals and other devotees who were ecstatic to see him.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Avinash, Digvijay and more unveiled

Mammootty's real name Muhammad Kutty

As per reports, Mohanlal performed a special ritual under the name of Muhammad Kutty, Mammootty's birth name, and his wife, Suchitra. He reportedly also spoke to Mammootty over a call before offering the prayers. Mohanlal's gesture won the hearts of his as well as Mammootty's fans, but it also left the latter's fans concerned as it came amid reports of Mammootty suffering from colon cancer. Reports also claimed that the actor took a break from his professional commitments to seek treatment.

However, his PR team reportedly denied the reports, and told Midday, "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal."

Also Read: Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Meanwhile, the first schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's film starring Mammootty and Mohanlal kicked off in Sri Lanka a while back. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles. The film is tentatively titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1 worldwide: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales RBA

Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales

The Handmaid's Tale Trailer: Elisabeth Moss leads in riveting new season teaser [WATCH] NTI

The Handmaid's Tale Trailer: Elisabeth Moss leads in riveting new season teaser [WATCH]

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on NTI

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on

Recent Stories

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation anr

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why AJR

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy shk

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

Throwback Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth RBA

Throwback: Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon