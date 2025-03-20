Empuraan star Mohanlal's Sabarimala visit: Why actor performed special ritual for Mammootty (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Malayalam actor Mohanlal visited the Sabarimala Temple on Tuesday ahead of the release of his film, Empuraan. While at it, he also offered prayers for his best friend, actor Mammootty. This gesture grabbed eyeballs as it came amid rumours of the latter being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Mohanlal at Sabarimala Temple

On Tuesday, Mohanlal was seen reaching Sabarimala Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappan. While at it, he even trekked to the holy shrine and interacted with the locals and other devotees who were ecstatic to see him.

Mohanlal at Sabarimala yesterday pic.twitter.com/rJPfg3aLF8 — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳🚩 (@AnuSatheesh5) March 19, 2025

Mammootty's real name Muhammad Kutty

As per reports, Mohanlal performed a special ritual under the name of Muhammad Kutty, Mammootty's birth name, and his wife, Suchitra. He reportedly also spoke to Mammootty over a call before offering the prayers. Mohanlal's gesture won the hearts of his as well as Mammootty's fans, but it also left the latter's fans concerned as it came amid reports of Mammootty suffering from colon cancer. Reports also claimed that the actor took a break from his professional commitments to seek treatment.

However, his PR team reportedly denied the reports, and told Midday, "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal."

Meanwhile, the first schedule of Mahesh Narayanan's film starring Mammootty and Mohanlal kicked off in Sri Lanka a while back. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles. The film is tentatively titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan).

