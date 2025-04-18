The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy for his controversial remarks, which were allegedly derogatory toward Saivism, Vaishnavism, and women.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Madras HC directs FIR against TN Minister Ponmudy over controversial remarks, hate speech
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Madras HC directs FIR against TN Minister Ponmudy over controversial remarks, hate speech
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Madras HC directs FIR against TN Minister Ponmudy over controversial remarks, hate speech
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: 'National Herald an open-and-shut case of fraud, corruption': Hardeep Singh Puri against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said that the National Herald case is an open and shut case of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Kerala: Excise seeks family's nod to record statement of Vincy Aloshious over misconduct complaint; Shine Tom Chacko still missing
The Excise Department sought permission to record actress Vincy Aloshious' statement against actor Shine Tom Chacko over alleged misconduct on a film set. However, her family expressed disinterest in legal action.
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Maharashtra makes Hindi compulsory in state board schools from Class 1 alongside Marathi and English under NEP 2020
In line with NEP 2020, Maharashtra has made Hindi mandatory from Class 1 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English, for educational purposes.
LIVE India News Updates on April 18: Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Seelampur; Police launch hunt for attacker
A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seelampur area. As locals protested, demanding justice, police heightened security and began a manhunt for the accused.