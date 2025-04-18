Image Credit : Getty

Anurag Kashyap has recently hit out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a section of the Brahmin community over the controversy surrounding Phule, the biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

Kashyap’s films have often locked horns with the CBFC. His movie Udta Punjab faced severe censorship, with the CBFC demanding 89 cuts, claiming it glorified drug use in Punjab. Kashyap called out the board and its then-chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, accusing them of promoting political propaganda and attempting to gag filmmakers.