- Anurag Kashyap controversies: Urinating on Brahmins to #MeToo row - 5 times filmmaker stirred a storm
Anurag Kashyap, known for his bold storytelling and outspoken personality, has often stoked controversy both through his films and his public statements. Here are five of the most controversial remarks or controversies involving the filmmaker:
Clash with CBFC and Censorship Battles
Anurag Kashyap has recently hit out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a section of the Brahmin community over the controversy surrounding Phule, the biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.
Kashyap’s films have often locked horns with the CBFC. His movie Udta Punjab faced severe censorship, with the CBFC demanding 89 cuts, claiming it glorified drug use in Punjab. Kashyap called out the board and its then-chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, accusing them of promoting political propaganda and attempting to gag filmmakers.
#MeToo Allegations (later denied)
In 2020, actor Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. While Kashyap vehemently denied the allegations, stating he had never behaved inappropriately with any woman, the episode turned into a political storm with BJP leaders backing Ghosh and others in the film fraternity supporting Kashyap. The matter polarized opinion on social media and was widely debated.
Criticism of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi
Anurag Kashyap has been an open critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has frequently voiced his discontent with the government's policies and silence on issues like intolerance, press freedom, and mob lynchings. His social media posts criticizing Modi’s handling of major incidents, including the CAA protests and the Pulwama attack aftermath, stirred massive backlash and trolling.
Accusation against Centre on Sushant Singh Rajput Case
During the intense media coverage and political drama following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kashyap criticized the government and certain media houses for sensationalism and character assassination. He called out the narrative-building against Rhea Chakraborty, drawing criticism from SSR’s fanbase and several political figures.
Public Fallout with brother Abhinav Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap had a very public spat with his brother, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap (director of Dabangg). When Abhinav accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career, Anurag distanced himself, saying he hadn’t spoken to his brother in years. The internet buzzed with reactions to this family fallout playing out in public.