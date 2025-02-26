Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

A ninth-grade student, Sreelakshmi (15), lost her life after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam. The incident took place near a level crossing east of Kakkanad, close to Holy Mary School.

Alappuzha: A tragic accident in Kayamkulam claimed the life of a ninth-grade student after she was hit by the Vande Bharat Express. The victim, identified as Sreelakshmi (15) from Vathikulam, Thekkekkara, was a student at Mavelikkara Girls Higher Secondary School.

The incident took place near the level crossing east of Kakkanad, close to Holy Mary School, around 6 am on Tuesday (Feb 25). Reports suggest that the girl was walking along the railway tracks while talking on the phone when the speeding train struck her.

Local residents alerted the authorities, and the Kayamkulam police promptly arrived at the scene. Her body was taken to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

