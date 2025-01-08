Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

Businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into police custody in Wayanad after actress Honey Rose filed a complaint against him for harassment, with police identifying 20 others responsible for posting abusive comments online.

Kalpetta: Popular businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody following a complaint filed by actress Honey Rose. Boby was apprehended at his resort in Wayanad after police had been monitoring his movements. It was reported that he was attempting to abscond and file for anticipatory bail, but the police thwarted his efforts.

Following the complaint, police learned that Boby had relocated to his Wayanad resort. The Kochi police were informed and dispatched a team to Wayanad, where they arrested him. The Wayanad SP confirmed that Boby would be transferred to Kochi.

In the meantime, the Kochi police began investigating the cyber harassment case that arose from Honey Rose's complaint. The actress had provided screenshots of abusive comments she received on Instagram and other platforms. According to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, 20 individuals responsible for the offensive posts have been identified, and further action will be taken against them.

In a post on Instagram, Honey Rose stated, "Boby Chemmanur, I have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station against the continuous obscene harassment you have subjected me to. Complaints against your associates, who share your mentality, will follow. You may trust in the arrogance of your wealth, but I trust in the strength of the Indian legal system."

Previously, the actress had publicly criticized the owner of a gold trading business for making inappropriate remarks during an inauguration, which led to widespread cyber harassment. She then filed a case against those responsible for posting the obscene comments. While Boby Chemmanur was not named in the initial complaint, Honey Rose later filed a separate complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police and publicly addressed Boby through an Instagram note.

