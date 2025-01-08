Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

Businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into police custody in Wayanad after actress Honey Rose filed a complaint against him for harassment, with police identifying 20 others responsible for posting abusive comments online.

Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Kalpetta: Popular businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody following a complaint filed by actress Honey Rose. Boby was apprehended at his resort in Wayanad after police had been monitoring his movements. It was reported that he was attempting to abscond and file for anticipatory bail, but the police thwarted his efforts.

Also Read: Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on

Following the complaint, police learned that Boby had relocated to his Wayanad resort. The Kochi police were informed and dispatched a team to Wayanad, where they arrested him. The Wayanad SP confirmed that Boby would be transferred to Kochi.

In the meantime, the Kochi police began investigating the cyber harassment case that arose from Honey Rose's complaint. The actress had provided screenshots of abusive comments she received on Instagram and other platforms. According to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, 20 individuals responsible for the offensive posts have been identified, and further action will be taken against them.

In a post on Instagram, Honey Rose stated, "Boby Chemmanur, I have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station against the continuous obscene harassment you have subjected me to. Complaints against your associates, who share your mentality, will follow. You may trust in the arrogance of your wealth, but I trust in the strength of the Indian legal system."

Previously, the actress had publicly criticized the owner of a gold trading business for making inappropriate remarks during an inauguration, which led to widespread cyber harassment. She then filed a case against those responsible for posting the obscene comments. While Boby Chemmanur was not named in the initial complaint, Honey Rose later filed a separate complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police and publicly addressed Boby through an Instagram note.

Also Read: Commenting on woman’s 'fine body structure' amounts to sexual harassment: Kerala HC

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on vkp

Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on

Yemen embassy clarifies President has not approved Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence dmn

Yemen embassy clarifies President has not approved Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence

Kerala: Man arrested for misogynistic comments on actress Honey Rose's Facebook post, 30 others booked dmn

Kerala: Man arrested for misogynistic comments on actress Honey Rose's Facebook post, 30 others booked

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 803 January 06 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 803 January 06 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency' ATG

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon