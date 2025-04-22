Sukanth Suresh, the accused in the death of a woman IB officer in Thiruvananthapuram, was expelled from the service. Cops revealed alleged exploitation and refusal to marry after a close relationship, leading to the victim's tragic death.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has dismissed an officer named Sukanth Suresh from service in connection with the suicide of a fellow IB officer, Megha Madhusudhanan. The decision came after the police, who are investigating the case, informed the agency of Sukant’s involvement.

The tragic incident occurred shortly after the deceased, a young female IB officer, completed her duty at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. She died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. According to the police, she was in a close relationship with Sukanth, her colleague and friend. The investigation revealed that she was allegedly exploited both financially and physically by him, and was deeply disturbed when Sukanth later refused to marry her.

Police have obtained strong evidence, including WhatsApp chats between the two and proof of a terminated pregnancy. Investigators also confirmed that the last person the woman spoke to before taking the extreme step was Sukanth.

Following the incident, Sukanth and his parents went into hiding. The victim's family revealed that money had been transferred from her bank account to Sukanth’s, prompting the police to intensify their probe. Sukanth has reportedly approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but despite multiple searches, the police have so far been unable to trace him.

Megha, a 25-year-old native of Athirumkal in Pathanamthitta, was found dead on a railway track near Chacka. Megha, a forensic science graduate, moved to Thiruvananthapuram eight months ago after securing a job in the immigration wing of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.