Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal on Friday (Feb 7) announced Rs 750 crore for the Wayanad rehabilitation project in the initial phase.

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal while presenting the state budget for 2025 on Friday (Feb 7), announced Rs 750 crore for the initial phase of the Wayanad rehabilitation project.

He said, "The central government did not show the same justice to Kerala as it did to other states. We will complete the Wayanad rehabilitation on time. In the first phase, Rs 750 crore will be allocated."

Kerala Budget 2025-26 LIVE updates: Rs 750 cr announced to rebuild landslide-hit Wayanad

The minister further stated that the final installment of Rs 600 crore for Service Pension revision arrears will be paid in February. The remaining two installments of salary revision arrears will be settled within this financial year and merged into the Provident Fund. Additionally, measures will be taken to release the two pending installments of DA arrears.

