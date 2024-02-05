Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal

    Finance Minister KN Balagopal criticised the Central government for its continuous neglect of the state. The Minister was presenting the budget for Kerala for this financial year today. 

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal during his budget speech on Monday (Feb 05) said that the Central government is pushing Kerala into economic sanctions. Lashing out at the Centre, Balagopal said that the neglect towards the state is on par and there is a conspiracy to destroy the Kerala model in development.

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    The Finance Minister said, "Kerala's plan B will be implemented to deal with central neglect. Kerala's rail development has been neglected in the central budget. But Kerala will not back down from development activities. Attempts are being made to take advantage of the welfare pensioners. Conspiracies are going on to destroy the Kerala model of development based on the welfare state concept. "

    The Finance Minister said that the state has managed to achieve much to the dismay of anti-Kerala elements. Rs 3 lakh crore development will be implemented within the next three years. Several big projects including Vizhinjam will be completed. A new generation of investment models will be adopted. More investments will come in the CIAL model.

    KN Balagopal stated in his budget presentation speech that plans to turn Kerala into a medical hub will be speeded up.

    He also said that the Chinese model will be adopted for development. The finance minister said that Kerala could adopt the development model adopted in China in 1970. A development zone will be brought for this. A special development zone will be brought to include non-resident Malayalis. 

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 27.6 crore for Sabarimala Master Plan

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala: NIT Calicut to reopen today; students to protest against Professor for pro-Godse comment rkn

    Kerala: NIT Calicut to reopen today; students to protest against Professor for pro-Godse comment

    Kerala news live today 5 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 27.6 crore for Sabarimala Master Plan

    Kerala: Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today february 5 2024 anr

    Kerala: Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today

    Kerala: Several students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor anr

    Kerala: Over 20 students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage osf

    Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage

    Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru vkp

    Friends blackmail techie, extort Rs 65 lakh over obscene photos in Bengaluru

    Explained Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Why did Gujarat ATS arrest him from Mumbai?

    Explained: Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari? Why did Gujarat ATS arrest him from Mumbai?

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology RBA

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon