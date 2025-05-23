A 400-meter crack on the Thiruvangoor overbridge in Kozhikode has raised concerns about the structural integrity of National Highway 66 in Kerala. Authorities filled the crack with tar, but new cracks have appeared.

Kozhikode: A significant new crack has been detected on the Thiruvangoor overbridge on the National Highway in Kozhikode, further amplifying concerns over the structural integrity of National Highway 66 in Kerala. The crack stretches approximately 400 meters and is located just before the bridge slab begins. Residents believe the damage appeared recently, following periods of rainfall.

Upon being alerted, authorities responded by filling the crack with tar, but locals say no investigation was carried out to determine the underlying cause. Despite this temporary fix, fresh cracks have begun appearing, suggesting that the issue may be more serious than initially acknowledged. The damaged stretch now spans nearly half a kilometer, highlighting what may be a broader issue of construction quality or environmental impact.

This latest incident adds to a series of troubling developments on the National Highway across Kerala, where similar cases of cracking, collapses, and landslides have raised questions about the quality of construction and oversight. The repeated failures have become a political and administrative concern for the central government and the National Highway Authority of India.

In response to the growing number of complaints and mounting public pressure, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and confirmed that immediate steps are being taken to examine the root causes.

Heading the expert committee is Professor K. Ramachandra Rao, a respected civil engineering specialist and head of the National Road Research Center at IIT Delhi. The team has been directed to travel to Kerala without delay and conduct a thorough investigation into the failures. Their responsibilities include evaluating whether proper construction standards were followed, identifying potential engineering or design flaws, and considering Kerala’s unique climate conditions in recommending improvements to prevent future damage.

The central government’s response comes amid growing political scrutiny. MP E.T. Muhammed Basheer personally met with Gadkari to submit a detailed report outlining the issue, while several other Members of Parliament have also filed complaints. Today, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan sent a formal letter to Gadkari urging prompt and decisive action.