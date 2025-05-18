Kerala is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, with Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod facing the highest risk.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts across several districts in Kerala, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. The alerts come as the state braces for intensified weather activity, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall also expected.

An orange alert has been declared for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on May 19, followed by another orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on May 20. According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is defined as precipitation between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period, and such conditions are likely to occur in isolated locations during this time.

Today, May 18, a yellow alert is in effect for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. On May 19, the yellow alert will apply to Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The following day, on May 20, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts are under yellow alert. The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on May 21, and for Kannur and Kasaragod on May 22.

In addition to these alerts, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across affected regions. Heavy rainfall is categorized as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also likely to accompany the rain in several districts. Authorities advise residents to stay cautious and follow any instructions issued by disaster management officials during this period of potentially hazardous weather.