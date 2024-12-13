Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy rainfall in Kerala on Friday (Dec 13), with urban areas at risk of waterlogging and vulnerable regions facing threats of landslides.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting widespread rainfall across Kerala today, accompanied by thunderstorms. An orange alert has been declared in three districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta—indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated locations. Heavy rain means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The IMD has cautioned that intense rain over a short period could lead to flash floods, landslides, and lightning-induced incidents, urging people to remain vigilant.

Heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas, with the potential for landslides and mudslides in vulnerable regions. The IMD has urged the public and government agencies to exercise extreme caution.

Given the heavy rainfall warning, the Revenue Department has instructed the Pathanamthitta Collector to take special precautions at Sabarimala, as the pilgrimage season is underway.

Additionally, strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 55 km/h, are expected along the Lakshadweep coast today and tomorrow. The IMD has advised against fishing activities in these waters during this period.

