The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery results on June 29. The draw, conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and various other winnings. Participants must verify their numbers against the official list.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery results for Monday, June 29, with thousands of ticket holders across the state checking their numbers in hopes of winning the top prize. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The biggest prize of the draw, the Rs 1 crore first prize, has been awarded to the ticket bearing the winning number announced during the official draw. Along with the jackpot, the lottery also features a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, consolation prizes and several other prize categories, giving participants multiple chances to win.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-60 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BR 685446.

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 685446.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BR 384819

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BU 305292

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0872, 1678, 1918, 2193, 2746, 3142, 3781, 4097, 5324, 5591, 5714, 5841, 6314, 6828, 7018, 7677, 7944, 8343, 8942.

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 2392, 5502, 6474, 6911, 8858, 9372.

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 1170, 1196, 1895, 1975, 2406, 2573, 2614, 2725, 3614, 3983, 5321, 5373, 5467, 5481, 5524, 5847, 5886, 6507, 6772, 8024, 8396, 8505, 9017, 9262, 9591

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0082, 0088, 0124, 0370, 0659, 0676, 0809, 0830, 0880, 0894, 0981, 1167, 1269, 1430, 1480, 1512, 1577, 1600, 1750, 1822, 1923, 2154, 2242, 2417, 2966, 3016, 3019, 3118, 3353, 3892, 4019, 4072, 4172, 4191, 4367, 4443, 4527, 4646, 4842, 4948, 5265, 5461, 5512, 5584, 5618, 5691, 5692, 5766, 5935, 6476, 6618, 6678, 6931, 7256, 7300, 7342, 7580, 7662, 7852, 7979, 8036, 8072, 8100, 8177, 8391, 8414, 8453, 8492, 8495, 8904, 8960, 9631, 9716, 9807, 9902, 9981.

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0460, 1041, 1190, 1276, 1367, 1597, 1660, 1671, 1696, 1777, 1855, 2284, 2291, 2559, 2560, 2754, 2854, 2962, 3004, 3044, 3061, 3066, 3087, 3231, 3433, 3544, 3562, 3697, 3956, 3970, 3971, 4152, 4275, 4513, 4538, 4562, 4622, 4652, 4806, 4912, 4925, 5612, 6003, 6094, 6270, 6301, 6713, 6898, 7261, 7312, 7469, 7529, 7615, 7670, 7707, 7728, 7761, 7939, 7993, 8067, 8226, 8349, 8490, 8582, 8775, 8831, 8951, 9557, 9584, 9615, 9642.

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the complete list of winning numbers shortly after the draw. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially released results. If there is any discrepancy between online results and the Kerala Government Gazette, the gazette notification will be treated as the final authority.

Winners of higher-value prizes must submit the original lottery ticket along with valid identity proof, PAN details and other required documents while claiming their prize. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made before the prize amount is released. The department also advises winners to sign the back of their lottery ticket immediately after confirming a win to avoid any ownership disputes.

Participants should purchase lottery tickets only through authorised sellers and avoid relying on unofficial sources for winning numbers or prize information. The Kerala State Lotteries Department has consistently urged players to preserve their original tickets until the claim process is completed successfully.

The Bhagyathara BT-60 draw is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes and continues to attract a large number of participants with its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process. Those who did not win in this week's draw can look forward to the upcoming weekly lottery announcements conducted by the department.

Note: Verify your ticket number only with the official Kerala State Lottery result or the Kerala Government Gazette, as the gazette notification is considered final for all prize claims.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winne Is ME 893044 , Full Winners List Here