The Kerala Assembly was plunged into turmoil for the third consecutive day due to the opposition's protest over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy. The session saw heated exchanges, a scuffle between opposition MLAs and security personnel.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly once again plunged into turmoil on Wednesday as opposition parties continued their protest for the third straight day over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan reiterated that the opposition would not cooperate with the House proceedings until the Devaswom Minister resigns and the Devaswom Board members are dismissed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaker MB Rajesh reminded members that any discussion on the issue must follow due procedure by submitting a notice. However, his remarks did little to calm the uproar, as the opposition’s demonstrations disrupted the question hour with shouting and slogans, prompting visible frustration from the Speaker.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s chaotic scenes, Rajesh expressed his disappointment that the protest took place even as students filled the visitors’ gallery. He questioned whether such conduct set the right example for young people observing parliamentary proceedings, noting that this behavior was “not befitting of a democracy.”

Heated Exchanges and Physical Confrontations

Amid the commotion, tempers flared when Education Minister V Sivankutty mocked the opposition, shouting, “Chor hai, chor hai, poora chor hai” - Hindi for “They are thieves, all of them.” Opposition members retaliated with louder protests, waving placards and banners as they marched toward the Speaker’s chair.

A scuffle then erupted between Watch and Ward personnel and opposition MLAs when the latter attempted to push past to reach the Speaker’s podium. The situation escalated further after the opposition brandished an old photograph of Minister V Sivankutty, sparking outrage among ruling party members.

Ministers Join the Protest, Forcing Adjournment

In response, Minister Muhammed Riyas was the first from the government benches to enter the well of the House, confronting the opposition. Other ministers quickly followed, forming a circle around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.