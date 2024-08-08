Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Army withdraws 500-member team after 10-day rescue and search operations in Wayanad

    The Indian Army has ended its 10-day relief operation in Wayanad, Kerala, and is withdrawing its 500-member team. However, some personnel will remain to maintain the temporary Bailey bridge and conduct helicopter searches until further notice. Relief efforts will now be handled by NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force, and Police.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

    Wayanad: After a 10-day relief operation, the army is pulling out of Wayanad's disaster-hit areas, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The government and district administration gave a sendoff to the departing troops on Thursday (Aug 08). While all army units will withdraw, the relief efforts will be transferred to NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force, and Police, ensuring continued support to the affected region.

    Wayanad landslides: Search ops enter day 10, Kerala seeks L3 disaster status ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas appreciated the rescue operations and the construction of the Bailey Bridge by the Indian Army. He said that the army's swift action saved several in the landslide-hit areas.

    "The government services and local representatives acted simultaneously with the support of the Indian Army in the rescue operations. We have no words to say about the valuable services that you have given us. There was no laxity in finding the dead bodies or the body parts of the victims. You have extended your maximum support and service in the areas, We express our heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the government and the locals," said Riyas.

    The army is withdrawing a 500-member team, consisting of personnel from various battalions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the maintenance team for the temporary Bailey bridge and the helicopter search team will continue to operate in the area until further orders. The army has stated that the remaining personnel are pulling out.

    To date, 413 deaths have been confirmed, and 1968 individuals are currently housed in 16 relief camps. Efforts are underway to find rental accommodations for their rehabilitation.

    On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Kannur airport aboard a special flight from Delhi and then travel to Wayanad by helicopter. He will assess the situation firsthand at Chooralmala and visit relief camps. A meeting with state government representatives is also likely, although the schedule may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.

