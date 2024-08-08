Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: Search ops enter day 10, Kerala seeks L3 disaster status ahead of PM Modi's visit

    With PM Modi visiting Wayanad on Saturday, Kerala has requested that the Wayanad landslide be classified as an L3 disaster, the most severe category, which would allocate 75% of rehabilitation funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund.

    Wayanad landslides: Search ops enter day 10, Kerala seeks L3 disaster status ahead of PM Modi's visit
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Kalpetta: The search for missing persons in Wayanad will continue on Thursday (Aug 8), tenth day after the devastating landslides. The operation will be focused on Sunrise Valley, where body parts were discovered on Wednesday (Aug 7), with the assistance of cadaver dogs. Regular searches will be conducted in six zones, including Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Poonchirimala, and along the Chaliyar River. 

    Also Read: Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Security checks will also be carried out today in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday (Aug 10). Higher Education Minister R. Bindu is expected to arrive in Wayanad today (Aug 8).

    To date, 413 deaths have been confirmed, and 1968 individuals are currently housed in 16 relief camps. Efforts are underway to find rental accommodations for their rehabilitation.

    Kerala is eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi's visit, anticipating a significant announcement. The state has requested that the Wayanad landslide be classified as an L3 disaster, the most severe category, which would allocate 75% of rehabilitation funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has also called for increased central assistance in the Lok Sabha.

    Since the disaster, the central government has deployed the army, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition have commended the Centre's efforts. Prime Minister Modi's visit coincides with ongoing joint efforts by the Centre and state in Wayanad.

    On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Kannur airport aboard a special flight from Delhi and then travel to Wayanad by helicopter. He will assess the situation firsthand at Chooralmala and visit relief camps. A meeting with state government representatives is also likely, although the schedule may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.

    Also Read: Kerala: Plus One student opens fire on classmate in Alappuzha government school
     

