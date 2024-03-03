Kerala: Siddharthan case rerun in Koylandy college; Student thrashed by SFI activists

One more incident of attack and ragging by the SFI activists has emerged from a college in Koyilandy. According to reports, as many as 25 SFI students thrashed a second-year student of the R. Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College in Koyilandy.

Kozhikode: A group of SFI members reportedly attacked a student at the R. Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College on Friday (Mar 01), in what appears to be another instance of violence on campuses in Kerala. Amal, a second-year BSc Chemistry student, is the identified victim. In an isolated part close to the campus, he was allegedly attacked by a gang of twenty-five SFI members, which included his classmate and campus Chairman R. Abhay, students from the nearby college, and the Koyilandy area committee.

Also read: Kerala: Police arrest all accused in connection with veterinary student death case in Wayanad

A fight broke out on their campus the day before, and Amal said that SFI activists suspected him of being the one who started it.

The OP recorded that it was an accident after being taken to the hospital. Amal, who was beaten up, stated that he did not say anything to the doctor due to fear. After reaching home, he felt excruciating pain and told his family about the incident. A complaint was later filed by Amal and his father, A V Chandran, a village officer, at the police station and to the college principal.

The new complaint emerged amid the ongoing probe of a second-year student's death at Pookode Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University after a brutal attack allegedly by the SFI. He was found hanging on February 18 in the college hostel toilet. The post-mortem report indicated that JS Siddharthan had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The report also revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object.