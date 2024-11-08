Kerala: Alappuzha sees alarming rise in cybercrime; Over Rs 34 crore lost in 2024

Alappuzha District has witnessed a sharp rise in cybercrimes, with 251 cases registered so far in 2024 compared to 94 last year. District Police Chief M.P. Mohanachandran revealed that online frauds have caused a financial loss of Rs 34.53 crore this year. 
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Alappuzha: In light of the rising number of cybercrimes at both the state and district levels, Alappuzha District Police Chief M.P. Mohanachandran has urged everyone to remain vigilant. While 94 cybercrime cases were registered in the district last year, the number has surged to 251 as of November this year. The police have also arrested 58 individuals in connection with various cases, according to the official.

In response to the rising incidence of cybercrimes, a meeting was convened in Alappuzha following the directive of the State Police Chief to enhance awareness among journalists and the general public. In 2023 alone, the district received 1,028 online fraud complaints, a significant increase from 546 in 2022. Cyber frauds have resulted in a financial loss of Rs 34.53 crore in the district so far in 2024. District Police Chief M.P. Mohanachandran also noted that many such cases are being settled outside of court.

Through police interventions in the district, Rs 82 lakh has been recovered for complainants. Despite stringent measures being taken, many individuals continue to lose money due to minor lapses in vigilance. Statewide, cyber frauds have led to a staggering loss of Rs 657 crore in 2024 alone.

Residents of Cherthala have collectively lost Rs 7.55 crore to a major investment scam, marking one of the largest online financial frauds in the state. Similarly, a Mannar resident faced significant losses amounting to several crores. In other instances, a Venmani native lost Rs 1.30 crore through an investment scam, while a Chengannur resident was defrauded of Rs 99 lakh via online trading.

Cybercriminals employ various tactics, such as impersonating TRAI officials, phishing for KYC updates, fake courier notifications, loan approval scams, work-from-home schemes, and OTP frauds under the guise of bank calls. These sophisticated methods continue to exploit public trust, leading to substantial financial losses.

Victims of such scams are advised to report the incidents promptly to the police cyber cell instead of keeping them secret. Cases of job seekers being defrauded through online recruitment scams have also been reported in the district. Legal action is currently underway against eight agents involved in these fraudulent activities, according to the District Police Chief.

