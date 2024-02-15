Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Alappuzha pump owners stop supplying fuel to police vehicles after pending bills mount to Rs 1 crore

    The Alappuzha pump owners have stopped supplying fuel to police vehicles after pending bills amounted to Rs 1 crore. The Kerala government has not yet paid the bills since last November. 

    Kerala: Alappuzha pump owners stop supplying fuel to police vehicles after pending bills mount to Rs 1 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    Alappuzha: The owner of the petrol/diesel pumps in Alappuzha stopped providing fuel to the police cars when the arrears exceeded Rs one crore. In Alappuzha city, the crisis has become worse. Since November, the government has not given the owners of the pumps a single rupee. 

    A nighttime collision between a police jeep and a bike occurred in Alappuzha two days ago. The incident happened as the Alappuzha South CI office's jeep was returning from Edathua after filling up with fuel. The biker died in the collision. To refuel, the police jeep in Alappuzha town must travel 26 km to Edathua. While the Alappuzha South Police jeep was filling up with fuel from Edathua, the accident occurred.

    The police officers find it challenging to run to numerous locations to get fuel. The majority of the city's petrol pump owners have ceased providing police cars with fuel. The proprietors of the pumps owe more than Rs 1 crore in Alappuzha alone.  Not a single penny has been paid to the pump owners since last November. The money owed to the pump owners is due as a result of the government's financial difficulties. The money was previously paid in less than a month. For the first time, the arrears have surpassed three months in duration.

    Other government agencies in Alappuzha city, such as the collectorate, are required to give the owners of the pumps lakhs of rupees. The proprietors of the pump are in a position where they are unable to pay the enormous police arrears. Police vehicles in the district require fuel worth Rs 35 lakh every month. With this, various stations were instructed to fill fuel from pumps located far away from the city, which is not too burdensome. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-509 February 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-509 February 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Two months since inauguration, 'She Lodge' yet to be operational in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Two months since inauguration, 'She Lodge' yet to be operational in Kannur

    Kerala: Setback for common man as Supplyco hikes prices of products 35 percent anr

    Kerala: Setback for common man as Supplyco hikes prices of products

    Kerala: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    kerala news live 15 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Mission Belur Makhna: Forest team resumes search to capture wild elephant in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Will Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr Manjunath enter politics? Bengaluru rural seat in focus

    Will Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr Manjunath enter politics? Bengaluru rural seat in focus

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-509 February 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-509 February 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lal Salaam box office: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in collection RBA

    Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

    Allu Arjun to attend Berlin Film Festival for special screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise' rkn

    Allu Arjun to attend Berlin Film Festival for special screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise'

    Rare frog species found in Karnataka's Karkala lake spotted with mushrooms on its body

    Rare frog species found in Karnataka's Karkala lake found with mushrooms on its body

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon