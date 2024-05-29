Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights from various airports; Check details

Air India Express has announced the cancellation of several flight services to Muscat from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports until June 7.

Kochi: In yet another blow to passengers, Air India Express cancelled additional flights to Muscat. According to the latest notification, numerous services have been canceled until the 7th of next month. This comes after several services scheduled until June 1 had already been called off.

Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28.5 per cent of visitors from other states

Flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports to Oman were canceled until June 7. Specifically, there will be no service from Kozhikode to Muscat on June 2, 4, and 6, while the Muscat to Kozhikode flight service on June 3, 5, and 7 has also been canceled.

Flight services from Kannur to Muscat on June 1, 3, 5, and 7 have been canceled as per the latest decision. Additionally, the new announcement will impact services from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat. Air India Express has confirmed that there will be no Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat service on June 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Air India's recent decision will indeed pose a significant setback for travelers who had planned their trips for the Perunnal celebrations and the commencement of the academic year in Kerala.



Latest Videos