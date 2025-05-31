Veena George highlighted the ongoing awareness campaigns, particularly those conducted as part of the Health Department's 'Aarogyam Anandam Janakeeya Cancer Campaign', coinciding with World No Tobacco Day.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George stated that the government's objective is to make Kerala a tobacco-free state. She emphasized the dangers of tobacco use, linking it to serious health issues like cancer. The Minister highlighted the ongoing awareness campaigns, particularly those conducted as part of the Health Department's 'Aarogyam Anandam Janakeeya Cancer Campaign', coinciding with World No Tobacco Day. She made these remarks during the online inauguration of the state-level World No Tobacco Day event.

The Health Department has planned extensive programs for World No Tobacco Day. In collaboration with the Education Department, awareness campaigns are being intensified in schools under the slogan 'Tobacco-Free, Addiction-Free My School'. Clinical support is also being provided for those who wish to quit tobacco use.

Various departments are collaborating on these initiatives. The Minister noted the high prevalence of tobacco use in workplaces and the need for targeted awareness campaigns in these settings. She stressed the importance of collective action against tobacco and highlighted the government's strong commitment to both physical and mental health.

