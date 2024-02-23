Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

    In connection with the death of a woman and her newborn baby during delivery at home, the police arrested the acupuncturist, Shihabudheen on Friday. Shihabudheen, a native of Venjaramoodu was arrested by the Nemom police.

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In connection with the death of a woman and her newborn baby during delivery at home, the police arrested the acupuncturist, Shihabudheen on Friday (Feb 23). According to the police, the deceased woman Shameera Beevi had undergone acupuncture treatment from Shihabudheen.
    He was taken into custody by the Nemom police from Ernakulam and is being interrogated. It is alleged that on the directions of the acupuncturist, the woman was being given acupuncture at the time of delivery of her third child.

    Last September, the Special Branch submitted a report that Shihabudheen was conducting fake treatment under the guise of acupuncture. The Special Branch has investigated and submitted a report on the information that he obtained money by promising to cure diabetes. He ran a clinic in Venjaramoodu. However, the police and health department did not take any further action on the report.

    Shameera Beevi (36), a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died during delivery. The incident happened at Thirumangalam Lane near Pazhaya Karakkamandapam in Nemom around Tuesday evening. 
    Shameera's husband Nayas, according to the police, forced her to give birth at home and forbade her from giving birth at a hospital.

    The couple had been renting a home for several months and had no interaction with other residents or neighbours. Residents in the area alerted the medical staff when Nayas refused to allow Shameera to the hospital even though she was completely pregnant. Despite their intervention, Shameera was not allowed to be transferred to a hospital by Nayas, which resulted in severe bleeding and unconsciousness.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over instructions to conceive male child anr

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over 'instructions' to conceive male child

    Kerala local body by-poll results: Major gains for LDF; BJP wins three seats rkn

    Kerala local body by-poll results: Major gains for LDF; BJP wins three seats

    'He has no connection with party...': Kerala CPM on accused in party leader's murder case in Kozhikode rkn

    'He has no connection with party...': Kerala CPM on accused in party leader's murder case in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Thrissur Corporation to ban book sales on street side, ending decades-old tradition anr

    Kerala: Thrissur Corporation to ban book sales on street side, ending decades-old tradition

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built? anr

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built?

    Recent Stories

    cricket KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update osf

    KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update

    RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns AJR

    BREAKING: RBI urges NPCI to assess UPI channel use for Paytm amid operational concerns

    Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe AJR

    Delhi High Court rejects TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea on information leak in ED probe

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon