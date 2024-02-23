Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

In connection with the death of a woman and her newborn baby during delivery at home, the police arrested the acupuncturist, Shihabudheen on Friday. Shihabudheen, a native of Venjaramoodu was arrested by the Nemom police.

Thiruvananthapuram: In connection with the death of a woman and her newborn baby during delivery at home, the police arrested the acupuncturist, Shihabudheen on Friday (Feb 23). According to the police, the deceased woman Shameera Beevi had undergone acupuncture treatment from Shihabudheen.

He was taken into custody by the Nemom police from Ernakulam and is being interrogated. It is alleged that on the directions of the acupuncturist, the woman was being given acupuncture at the time of delivery of her third child.

Last September, the Special Branch submitted a report that Shihabudheen was conducting fake treatment under the guise of acupuncture. The Special Branch has investigated and submitted a report on the information that he obtained money by promising to cure diabetes. He ran a clinic in Venjaramoodu. However, the police and health department did not take any further action on the report.

Shameera Beevi (36), a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died during delivery. The incident happened at Thirumangalam Lane near Pazhaya Karakkamandapam in Nemom around Tuesday evening.

Shameera's husband Nayas, according to the police, forced her to give birth at home and forbade her from giving birth at a hospital.

The couple had been renting a home for several months and had no interaction with other residents or neighbours. Residents in the area alerted the medical staff when Nayas refused to allow Shameera to the hospital even though she was completely pregnant. Despite their intervention, Shameera was not allowed to be transferred to a hospital by Nayas, which resulted in severe bleeding and unconsciousness.