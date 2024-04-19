Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

    A seven-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram. His mother who did not attempt to stop the assault was also arrested by the police. 

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by mother, stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In connection with a brutal beating of a seven-year-old boy in Kerala's capital, the police detained a woman named Anjana. The charges of attempted murder and causing injury with a deadly weapon have been filed against her. Following the incident, the child was transferred to the Child Welfare Committee. In his statement, the boy indicated that his mother stood by while his stepfather assaulted him. Anjana was taken into custody after a thorough interrogation.

    The police had previously apprehended the child's stepfather, Anu, from Attukal. Charges of attempted murder and causing injury with a deadly weapon have been lodged against him. According to reports, the stepfather had been assaulting the child for one year like burning the child's abdomen with a spatula and keeping him tied to a fan. The heinous acts came to light when relatives of the stepfather noticed wounds on the child's body and raised suspicions. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the police, leading to Anu's arrest.

    The child stated to the police that when Anu was harassing the child, his mother Anjana did not stop him. Anjana was abandoned by her first husband. After that, she lives with her cousin Anu for a year. Anjana told the police that she saw Anu beating her child and did not try to stop Anu as she was afraid that he would also beat her.
     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-376 April 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-376 April 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port rkn

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port

    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested anr

    Coimbatore native lures foreign native for India tour, rapes her in Kerala; arrested

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today rkn

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos TMC former MP Nusrat Jahan flaunts her curves in bikini top RBA

    SEXY photos: TMC former MP Nusrat Jahan flaunts her curves in bikini top; fans don't miss it

    How to download your digital Voter ID Card online? rkn

    How to download your digital Voter ID Card online?

    This Indian businessman buys most expensive property on Bengaluru Billionaire Street for Rs 67.5 Crore gcw

    UNBELIEVABLE! THIS Indian businessman buys most expensive property on Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspect Sagar Pal took gun firing training, motive was to spread fear RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Suspect Sagar Pal took gun firing training, motive was to spread fear

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon