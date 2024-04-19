Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

A seven-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by his stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram. His mother who did not attempt to stop the assault was also arrested by the police.

Thiruvananthapuram: In connection with a brutal beating of a seven-year-old boy in Kerala's capital, the police detained a woman named Anjana. The charges of attempted murder and causing injury with a deadly weapon have been filed against her. Following the incident, the child was transferred to the Child Welfare Committee. In his statement, the boy indicated that his mother stood by while his stepfather assaulted him. Anjana was taken into custody after a thorough interrogation.

The police had previously apprehended the child's stepfather, Anu, from Attukal. Charges of attempted murder and causing injury with a deadly weapon have been lodged against him. According to reports, the stepfather had been assaulting the child for one year like burning the child's abdomen with a spatula and keeping him tied to a fan. The heinous acts came to light when relatives of the stepfather noticed wounds on the child's body and raised suspicions. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the police, leading to Anu's arrest.

The child stated to the police that when Anu was harassing the child, his mother Anjana did not stop him. Anjana was abandoned by her first husband. After that, she lives with her cousin Anu for a year. Anjana told the police that she saw Anu beating her child and did not try to stop Anu as she was afraid that he would also beat her.

