Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint

Kochi City Police have issued a lookout circular against film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan following a defamation complaint filed by a prominent actress.

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

Kochi: The Kochi City Police have issued a lookout circular against film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan after a well-known actress filed a complaint accusing him of defamation on social media.

Kerala: 28-year-old medical student hacks father to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders before cops

A senior police official stated that the circular was issued to detain him if found within the state. However, authorities believe that Sasidharan is currently in the United States.

Earlier the Elamakkara police had invoked non-bailable charges against Sasidharan and he was booked under sections 78 1(i) (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact, such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman), 78 (2) (punishment for stalking), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The director was previously arrested by Elamakkara police in 2022 on charges of stalking.

