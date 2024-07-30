Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 4 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details

    Heavy rain in Kerala has led to significant traffic disruptions and the cancellation of four trains on Tuesday (July 30). The IMD has issued a red alert for northern districts including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, advising extreme caution in these areas.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram; Heavy rain in the state has caused traffic disruptions in various parts, leading to the complete cancellation of four trains. The cancelled trains are:

    - Guruvayur-Thrissur Daily Express

    - Thrissur-Guruvayur Daily Express

    - Shoranur-Thrissur Daily Express

    - Thrissur-Shoranur Daily Express

    Additionally, 10 trains have been partially cancelled. The Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express has been shortened to run only up to Shoranur. The Kannur-Alappuzha Intercity Express and the Mangalore Central-Kanyakumari Parasuram Express will only run up to Shoranur.

    The Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express will run up to Angamaly, and the Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi will depart from Ernakulam. The Kanyakumari-Mangalore Central Parasuram Express will start from Shoranur, and the Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express will begin from Angamaly. The Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express will commence service from Chalakudy. The Alappuzha-Kannur Express will start from Shoranur, and the Palakkad-Tirunelli Express will depart from Aluva.

    Wayanad landslide: PM Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all support from Centre for rescue operations

    Following a landslide, train services from Shoranur to Palakkad have been temporarily suspended. The landslide occurred near the track in Mannanur. In Thrissur Akamala, water is gushing through the track, causing the soil and rocks under the track to erode, resulting in the suspension of train traffic on this route.

    The southwest monsoon has intensified in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in Central and Northern Kerala. On Monday, widespread rain caused mudslides and tree uprooting in several areas. Continuous rain and strong winds heavily impacted Wayanad and Kozhikode. In Mundakkai, Wayanad, mudslides led to the evacuation of families from Puthumala to relief camps. In Kozhikode, gusty winds caused significant damage, uprooting trees and affecting houses in Thamarassery and Ambayathodu.

    The IMD issued a red alert for several northern districts on Tuesday (July 30) including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Extreme caution is advised in these areas.

    Wayanad landslide: Territorial Army, 2 IAF choppers deployed for rescue ops as death toll reaches 41

