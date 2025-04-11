Lifestyle
If your blouse back feels sticky or uncomfortable in summer, it can ruin your look. Try these 7 real, practical, and easy fitting tips every girl should know!
Pure silk or synthetic fabrics stick directly to the skin. Get cotton lining on the back side so that the blouse slides on the skin and does not get stuck.
If you sweat a lot or the cloth sticks to the skin, then get a net vest stitched under the blouse. This will prevent your blouse from getting stuck and will fit perfectly.
Rough or thick bra straps get the back fabric stuck. Wear smooth, slip-free and fitting inner-wear that merges with the blouse.
Put strings (dori) in backless or deep back blouses which prevent the fabric from pulling and keep the back set.
Do not choose hard net, rough silk or shiny fabric just for the design. Soft and flowy fabrics sit on the back without getting stuck.
Back hooks give a stuck look in the skin while wearing. The back looks smooth by applying side zip or front hook. You can see the change immediately by following this tip.
Powerful Baby Names Inspired by Hanuman for Hanuman Jayanti
Effective Cancer Cell Elimination Without Side Effects: New Technique
Brown rice vs White rice: Which one aids weight loss better?
Calm your mind naturally with these 5 Japanese practices