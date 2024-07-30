Wayanad landslide: PM Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all support from Centre for rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (July 30) after the devastating landslide in Wayanad. According to sources, PM Modi has also directed BJP karyakartas to assist the state in the rescue operations.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 30) spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a massive landslide in Wayanad. He assured all support from the Centre to assist in rescue operations. According to sources, he also spoke to Union Minister Suresh Gopi about the prevailing situation. The Prime Minister also spoke to BJP President JP Nadda and asked him to ensure BJP karyakartas do whatever they can to assist in the relief efforts.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Distressed the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there."

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Authorities report that numerous individuals are believed to have been swept away by the Chaliyar River, which flows through the Nilambur region in Malappuram, following a landslide in the hilly areas near Meppadi early in the morning on Tuesday (July 30). Multiple landslides have been confirmed in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, part of the Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad.

In response, the Chief Minister's Office has arranged for two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters to depart from Sulur in Coimbatore to Wayanad, while two battalions of the Indian Army's Defence Security Corps have been mobilized from Kannur to support the affected region.

Rescuers and officials report that numerous houses, shops, and vehicles in Mundakkai were engulfed by debris, leaving many trapped. The destruction of a nearby bridge has hindered rescue efforts, preventing villagers from accessing the affected area to assist those buried under the rubble. This devastating incident has struck a region predominantly inhabited by families of tea estate workers, exacerbating the crisis.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said.

