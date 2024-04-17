Kerala: 4 flights from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in UAE, four flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and Sharjah have been cancelled today. As many as 28 Indian flights have been cancelled to the UAE.

Four flights from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE have been canceled due to heavy rainfall in UAE. Emirates and Air India Express flights to Dubai and Indigo and Air Arabia flights to Sharjah have been cancelled. Earlier, five flights from Nedumbassery were canceled due to heavy rains in UAE. All three flights to Dubai and one each to Sharjah and Doha were cancelled. FEZ 454 of FlyDubai, 6E1475 of IndiGo and EK533 of Emirates to Dubai were cancelled.

Air Arabia flight G9423 to Sharjah and IndiGo flight 6E1343 to Doha have been canceled and the final decision on rescheduling will be taken keeping in view the rain situation in the UAE.

Adverse weather conditions in the UAE are impacting flights to and from Dubai, resulting in delays, diversions, and cancellations on both April 16 and April 17. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flight statuses and any necessary arrangements.

As a result of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Dubai, as many as 28 Indian flights have been canceled, comprising 15 bound for Dubai and 13 bound for India. Emirates Airlines, Dubai's flagship carrier, has halted all check-ins for the day in response to the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines for further information and alternative arrangements.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and heavy rainfall have struck Dubai, prompting authorities to issue instructions for schools and government entities to shift to remote work arrangements. Citizens are advised to remain indoors whenever possible and to venture outside only in cases of extreme necessity, prioritizing safety and minimizing exposure to hazardous weather conditions.

Airlines including Emirates are urging passengers to arrive at the airport up to four hours before their scheduled flight time, while a tweet from Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority read: “If you’re travelling from #DXB today, be sure to allow extra time to get to the airport and use the Dubai Metro, where possible. The metro operating hours have now been extended till 3AM tonight.”

