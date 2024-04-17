Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 4 flights from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details

    Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in UAE, four flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and Sharjah have been cancelled today. As many as 28 Indian flights have been cancelled to the UAE.

    Kerala: 4 flights from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE cancelled due to heavy rainfall; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Four flights from Thiruvananthapuram to UAE have been canceled due to heavy rainfall in UAE. Emirates and Air India Express flights to Dubai and Indigo and Air Arabia flights to Sharjah have been cancelled. Earlier, five flights from Nedumbassery were canceled due to heavy rains in UAE. All three flights to Dubai and one each to Sharjah and Doha were cancelled. FEZ 454 of FlyDubai, 6E1475 of IndiGo and EK533 of Emirates to Dubai were cancelled.

    Air Arabia flight G9423 to Sharjah and IndiGo flight 6E1343 to Doha have been canceled and the final decision on rescheduling will be taken keeping in view the rain situation in the UAE.

    Adverse weather conditions in the UAE are impacting flights to and from Dubai, resulting in delays, diversions, and cancellations on both April 16 and April 17. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flight statuses and any necessary arrangements.

    As a result of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Dubai, as many as 28 Indian flights have been canceled, comprising 15 bound for Dubai and 13 bound for India. Emirates Airlines, Dubai's flagship carrier, has halted all check-ins for the day in response to the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines for further information and alternative arrangements.

    Thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and heavy rainfall have struck Dubai, prompting authorities to issue instructions for schools and government entities to shift to remote work arrangements. Citizens are advised to remain indoors whenever possible and to venture outside only in cases of extreme necessity, prioritizing safety and minimizing exposure to hazardous weather conditions.

    Airlines including Emirates are urging passengers to arrive at the airport up to four hours before their scheduled flight time, while a tweet from Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority read: “If you’re travelling from #DXB today, be sure to allow extra time to get to the airport and use the Dubai Metro, where possible. The metro operating hours have now been extended till 3AM tonight.”
     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; trial run today details anr

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC sets historic record in single-day collection in April; Check

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan anr

    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Recent Stories

    Who was Angry Rantman? Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha known as 'Angry Rantman' dies at 27 RBA

    Who was Angry Rantman? Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha known as 'Angry Rantman' dies at 27

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires vkp

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said gcw

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said

    Pakistan HC orders government to restore social media platform X within one week AJR

    Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    cricket Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024? osf

    Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024?

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon