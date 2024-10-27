Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur

A potentially disastrous incident was averted when the loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express applied emergency brakes after spotting a concrete mixing machine on the tracks near Payyannur station.

Kerala: Loco pilot's swift action averts Vande Bharat train's collision with concrete mixer in Payyannur dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Kannur: A potentially serious incident was narrowly avoided on Saturday when the loco pilot of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express intervened just in time as a concrete mixing machine was stationed on the tracks near Payyannur station, where the train does not stop. 

Also Read: Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

The incident occurred around 1 PM when a worker involved in renovation work carelessly moved the concrete mixing machine onto the tracks, failing to notice the approaching train. The loco pilot’s quick thinking came to the rescue, as he applied the emergency brakes, significantly reducing the train's speed and allowing it to pass safely mere seconds after the machine had cleared the track.

The concrete mixing machine, which was brought to the station for maintenance work under the ongoing Amrit Bharat scheme renovations, was being relocated to an adjacent platform when the incident occurred. Following this, railway police detained the worker responsible and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized the machine. 

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway, and the railway authorities have indicated that a case will be filed against the driver of the vehicle that moved the concrete mixing machine.

Also Read: Bypoll heats up in Kerala's Palakkad; LDF, UDF, NDA engage in unpredictable triangular contest

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway anr

Kerala: 20-year-old woman sexually assaulted by two cable workers in Thiruvananthapuram; probe underway

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia anr

Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins anr

Kerala: Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon