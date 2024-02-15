Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 15 SFI activists arrested for waving black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur

    The governor, Arif Mohammed Khan had visited Thrissur to inaugurate the Navathi celebration of famous writer Velayudhan Panikkassery in Thrissur. Around 15 activists tried to attack the governor's vehicle.

    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Thrissur: The police arrested fifteen SFI leaders who showed a black flag to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thrissur on Thursday. The governor had visited Thrissur to inaugurate the Navathi celebration of famous writer Velayudhan Panikkassery in Thrissur. Around 15 activists tried to attack the governor's vehicle. Meanwhile, the SFI alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP workers. 

    The police arrested the activists, including women. The locals also joined to remove the protestors. The police took 57 people into custody regarding this incident on Wednesday (Feb 14).

    Earlier, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on January 27. The altercation escalated as SFI workers reportedly waved black flags at the governor's convoy. After that, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order specifying the appointment of CRPF personnel to provide Z+ security for the governor.

