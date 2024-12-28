Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case; sentencing set for January 1

A CBI court in Kochi found 14 people, including 6 CPM leaders, guilty of murdering two Youth Congress workers in Periya in 2019. Sentencing is set for January 1, 2024.

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case sentencing set for January 1 dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Kochi: In the Periya twin murder case, the CBI court here has found 14 individuals guilty, including the first eight accused, while ten others were acquitted. The court's verdict, delivered by Ernakulam CBI Court Judge N. Seshadrinathan, concluded that the first eight accused, including former CPM Periya Local Committee member A. Peethambaran, were guilty of the murders of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, two Youth Congress workers. The sentencing for those convicted will be announced on January 1, 2024.

Also Read: Three Malayalis dead, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Among the 14 convicted, six are prominent leaders of the CPM. The convicted include Peethambaran, the mastermind behind the murder, as well as Saji C. George (Saji), K.M. Suresh, K. Anil Kumar (Abu), Jijin, R. Sreerag (Kutty), A. Ashwin (Appu), and Subeesh (Mani), who were found guilty of carrying out the killings. Also convicted were T. Ranjith, K. Manikandan (former Udma Area Secretary and Kanhangad Block Panchayat President), A. Surendran (Vishnu Sura), K.V. Kunhiraman (former Udma MLA and CPM District Secretariat member), Raghavan Velutholi (former Pakkam Local Secretary), and K.V. Bhaskaran.

The case stems from the brutal murders of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were hacked to death by a group of eight on February 17, 2019, in Periya. After the murders, Peethambaran and his associate C.J. Saji were arrested. Initially, the case was handled by the local Crime Branch, but dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation, the victims' parents approached the High Court, demanding a CBI probe.

Following the High Court’s order, the case was transferred to the CBI on September 30, 2019, after a division bench upheld the decision, despite the state's appeal. The CBI took over the investigation and, after nearly two years, submitted a charge sheet on December 3, 2021, listing 24 accused, including CPM leader K.V. Kunhiraman. The trial began in the Kochi CBI court on February 2, 2023.

The verdict comes after a lengthy investigation, with charges including murder, conspiracy, and destruction of evidence against the accused.

Also Read: Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam dmn

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam

Manmohan Singhs former aide, MoS reveal disturbing events that troubled Manmohan Singh as PM dmn

Manmohan Singh’s former aide, MoS reveal disturbing events that troubled Manmohan Singh as PM

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors dmn

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours dmn

Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours

Recent Stories

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon