Three Malayalis dead, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Three Malayalis died and one was injured in a collision between a mini bus and a Maruti Alto car in Periyakulam, Tamil Nadu. The deceased are natives of Kottayam.

Three Malayalis dead, 19 injured in car-bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Theni
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 9:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

Chennai: Three Malayalis died and one was seriously injured in a tragic collision between a mini bus and a Maruti Alto car in Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu's Theni. The accident occurred early this morning when the mini bus, en route to Yercaud, collided with the car, which was heading towards Theni. The impact completely destroyed the car, killing three of its occupants on the spot. One person in the car was seriously injured. The bus, carrying 18 passengers, overturned on the road, though none of the passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased are natives of Kottayam, with one of the victims identified as Jayanth, a resident of Kuravilangad. The injured passengers were promptly admitted to Theni Medical College for treatment.

