    Kerala: 12-year-old boy's hand gets trapped in coconut-cracking machine in Malappuram

    The hand of a 12-year-old boy got stuck in a coconut-cracking machine in Malappuram. The fire brigade reached the spot and removed the part of the machine using a cutter.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Malappuram: The hand of a 12-year-old boy got stuck in a coconut-cracking machine in Malappuram. The fire brigade has rescued Abdul Nafih( 12) whose hand got stuck in a coconut crushing machine at Cavanur Flour Mill.

    The child was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. The incident took place at a mill in Malappuram. He got his hand stuck while pushing the coconut into the machine. 

    The fire brigade reached the spot and removed the part of the machine using a cutter. The task was done under the leadership of Fire Protection Officer Pradeep Pambalam. Senior Fire and Rescue Officers Abdul Kareem, Zainul Abid, PP Abdusamim, K P Arunlal, T Akhil, P Suresh, Joji Jacob and Dileep Kumar also led the way.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
