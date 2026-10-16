A speeding private bus rammed into the rear of another bus travelling from Thalassery to Iritty in Chavassery, Kannur. The collision left 20 passengers injured, raising concerns over dangerous competition between private buses on the road.

Chavassery: A major bus accident occurred in Chavassery, Kannur, following an alleged race between two private buses. A speeding bus rammed into the rear of another bus travelling from Thalassery to Iritty, leaving around 20 passengers injured in the collision.

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According to local residents, the two private buses had allegedly been racing each other from Kuthuparamba. The drivers were reportedly competing to pick up more passengers along the route. The alleged reckless driving eventually resulted in the collision, raising fresh concerns about passenger safety and the growing problem of competition among private bus operators.

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The impact of the crash left several passengers injured, with around 20 people reportedly affected. The injured were taken for medical attention, although further details regarding the severity of their injuries were not immediately available. The incident has once again drawn attention to complaints about private buses engaging in dangerous driving practices to get ahead of competitors and collect more passengers. Such behaviour can put the lives of passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

Residents have raised concerns over the alleged race between the buses and the circumstances that led to the accident. They have called attention to the need for stricter monitoring of private bus operations and action against drivers found violating traffic rules. The collision highlights the potential consequences of reckless driving on busy roads in Kerala. Ensuring compliance with speed limits, preventing dangerous competition between buses and enforcing road safety regulations remain crucial to reducing such accidents. Further details regarding the official investigation and any action against the bus operators or drivers are awaited.