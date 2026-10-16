A 42-year-old man from Kerala lost his life in Saudi Arabia after a tragic workplace accident. He suffered severe injuries when he got trapped between forklifts at a store.

Riyadh: A 42-year-old man from Kerala passed away in Saudi Arabia after a tragic workplace accident. The victim, Shani Baby, hailed from Channapetta in Kollam's Anchal. He was undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained while working in Qatif, near Dammam.

Trivandrum: Neighbour Dies While Rushing Collapsed Man To Hospital! Read Details

He suffered severe injuries after getting trapped between forklifts while working at a store. He breathed his last while in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Qatif. Shani had moved to Saudi Arabia for work just 10 months ago.

Kerala: Trivandrum Medical College Performs Rare Heart Surgery With Successful Recovery!

His family, including his wife and three children, live back home in Kerala. Social workers Nas Vakkam, Mansoor Naina, and Saleem Pattambi are currently handling the paperwork. They are making all the arrangements to send his mortal remains back to his hometown.