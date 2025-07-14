A woman from Kerala has claimed to be the daughter of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. She has approached the Chief Justice, alleging murder in Jayalalithaa’s death and demanding a fresh probe into the incident.

A woman named Sunitha KM from Thrissur, Kerala has made a startling claim that she is the biological daughter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa. She has approached the Chief Justice of India, seeking a full re-investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death in 2016.

Allegations of murder and cover-up

In her letter to the Chief Justice, Sunitha has alleged that Jayalalithaa was murdered. She claims that VK Sasikala and members of the so-called Mannargudi mafia, including TTV Dhinakaran, Ilavarasi, and VK Sudhakaran, were involved.

Sunitha reportedly says she was present at Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence, on September 22, 2016, where she allegedly found her mother lying motionless. According to her, when she started crying, a domestic staff member covered her mouth and told her to leave the room. She claims that Sasikala then kicked Jayalalithaa’s face while she lay on the floor.

Claim of DNA test and fear for safety

Sunitha further claimed that Jayalalithaa had conducted a DNA test when Sunitha turned 18, which confirmed their biological link. She reportedly said Jayalalithaa had planned to reveal this in a press conference, but that never happened. Sunitha believes this may have led to Jayalalithaa's death.

She also said that she has been living in hiding for years, fearing for her life and the safety of her children. Sunitha said she stayed silent for a long time out of fear but has now decided to speak up.

Appeal to top authorities

Besides the letter to the Chief Justice, Sunitha has also written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the President of India. She said she is trying to meet them in person and will continue her fight for justice.

Her letter seeks a thorough investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death and punishment for those she believes are responsible.

Jayalalithaa's death and political fallout

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, after being hospitalised in Chennai's Apollo Hospital for over two months. At the time, several questions were raised over the circumstances of her illness and death, but the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission later ruled out foul play.

However, Sunitha's claims bring fresh controversy to an already sensitive political issue in Tamil Nadu. MGR and Jayalalithaa remain two of the most iconic leaders in the state's political history.

No official response yet

As of now, there has been no official response from the Tamil Nadu government, the judiciary or any of the individuals Sunitha has accused. The claims have not been independently verified.

If accepted for review, her petition could lead to renewed legal and political attention on Jayalalithaa's death, which had earlier triggered public grief and speculation across the country.