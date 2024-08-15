Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19

    In a fresh weather alert, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds until August 19. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for various districts, and people are advised to take necessary precautions.

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19 dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In an updated warning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Kerala until August 19. There is also a possibility of strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, and gusts up to 55 kmph. Cyclonic circulation has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and south Kerala coast. A low-pressure trough of upto 1.5 km height is located between Konkan and the cyclonic circulation.

    The department has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today (Aug 15) and for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts tomorrow (Aug 16). A yellow alert has been issued today for several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

    Yellow alert is sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on August 16 and on August 17 in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and on August 18 in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and on August 19 in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

    The department has advised people to be cautious and take necessary precautions. The public has been advised to stay away from coastal areas and to move to safer locations if necessary. The authorities have also been asked to take necessary measures to ensure public safety. Trees/posts/boards etc. standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured. In dangerous situations, the public should inform authorities without delay.

