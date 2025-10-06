The Kerala High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Sabarimala gold plating controversy, with a report due in one month. This follows a Devaswom Vigilance report that gold was stolen during plating work.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has stepped in to address the escalating Sabarimala gold plating controversy by ordering the formation of a special investigation team (SIT). The probe will be headed by ADGP H. Venkatesh and will include five members. The court has instructed the team to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report within one month. Importantly, the court stated that the report should not be made public once submitted.

Vigilance Findings Reveal Gold Theft

Fresh details have also surfaced from the Devaswom Vigilance report, which alleges that gold was indeed stolen during the gold plating work at Sabarimala. According to the report, the Dwarapalaka sculpture plates and two other plates were removed in 2019. Together, these plates were coated with approximately one and a half kilograms of gold. However, Vigilance found that Unnikrishnan Potti - who oversaw part of the work - returned only 394 grams of gold.

The report further mentions that the gold plating originally done under the sponsorship of Vijay Mallya was authentic. Out of the eight side plates, which contained four kilograms of gold in total, two plates were handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti. Vigilance officials now stress the need to scientifically assess the current amount of gold remaining in those specific plates.

Minister Welcomes Court’s Decision

Reacting to the High Court’s move, Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan said he fully welcomed the decision and was pleased with the judicial intervention. The minister affirmed that the state government would extend complete cooperation to the SIT throughout the probe.

He clarified that neither the government nor the Devaswom Department had any role in the controversy, explaining that their responsibility is limited to assisting the Devaswom Board during pilgrimage seasons. Vasavan emphasized that the government does not take funds from the Board, but rather provides financial support to ensure smooth operations.