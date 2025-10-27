Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has raised questions with the GCDA regarding the renovation of Kaloor Stadium in connection with the Argentine team's visit to Kerala. He demanded that a copy of the contract with the sponsor company be made available.

Kochi: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has formally requested clarity from the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) regarding the ongoing renovation of Kaloor Stadium, spurred by the anticipated visit of Argentina’s football team, led by Lionel Messi. In a detailed letter to GCDA's Chairman, Eden has sought transparency about contractual agreements with sponsor company, questioning whether such contracts or memorandums of understanding exist and if they can be shared publicly. He also asked about the rights of the sponsor company over the stadium as the Argentina match in November was called off.

Eden’s correspondence also call for the need for clear explanations about the involvement of the Sports Kerala Foundation in managing the renovation process. The MP has asked if the works will benefit future sporting and cultural events, including whether the stadium will meet readiness standards to host December’s ISL matches as the Argentina fixture did not occur.

Environmental Concerns and Sporting Future

Additional concerns address the environmental impact of renovations, specifically if trees were removed from the stadium grounds following the proper legal protocols. Eden pressed GCDA to clarify if a contingency plan is in place should the stadium fail to obtain timely FIFA approval, and queried the specific responsibilities of the Kerala Football Association amidst current works.